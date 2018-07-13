Jr A Northmen ready for 2018 playoffs

July 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Northmen capped off the regular season with a win over the Peterborough Lakers in front of a home town crowd on Friday (July 6) night at Tony Rose arena.

It didn’t take the Northmen long to set the tone of the game.

After giving up an early goal, the Northmen fired back hitting the back of the Lakers net with five unanswered goals.

Northmen goals came from Jeff Henrick, Sam Firth, Brody Caskenette, and a pair from Ty Thompson to end the first period.

Firth got his second of the game in a powerplay in the second period. The Lakers responded with a pair.

O-ville scored on goals from Tyler Waters and Ty Thompson with 34 seconds remaining in the period.

The Northmen finished off the night with a strong period that buried the Lakers’ chance of a comeback by outscoring the Peterborough squad 5-1 in the final frame.

Final period Northmen goals came from Kyler Waters, Tyler Halls, Jeff Henrick on a shorthanded effort, Jordan Caskenette, and Ben Mercey.

The final was a 13-4 Northmen win.

It was the final regular season game for the Northmen who finish with a 12-8 record.

That leaves them in fourth place in the 11 team OJALL and in the mid position going into the playoffs.

The Burlington Chiefs have won the League this year with a 15-5 record and 30 points.

The Brampton Excelsiors are in second place followed by the St. Catharines Athletics.

Three teams did not qualify for the playoffs with the top eight going into the first round.

Readers Comments (0)