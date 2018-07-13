Outlaws host full day of gridiron action

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws hosting a full day of football on Sunday, July 8, combining the games with a community event at the field that included vendors and extra activities.

Bantam

The Bantams were on the field with an 11:00 a.m. kick-off against the Vaughan Rebels.

The Outlaws had a successful day pinning the Rebels to two points for the game and leaving the field with a 37-2 win for the day.

It was the final regular season game for the O-ville Bantams who have finished in fourth place in the eight team division with a 5-3 record.

They will now head into the playoffs.

The playoff schedule has not yet been announced.

Junior Varsity

The Junior Varsity teams took the field at 1:00 p.m. with the Outlaws going up against the Vaughan Rebels.

It was a tough go for the Outlaws

who were trailing 24-0 at the half.

They were playing solid game with a good effort on the field, they just couldn’t score.

Early in the third quarter, Alex Rice crashed through the Vaughan line to sack the Rebels quarterback and recovered the ball for an Orangville turnaround and possession.

After giving up another TD to the Vaughan team, the Outlaws where back on offence when Shamster Hundal snagged a pass interception to give Orangeville possession.

Being being pinned in their own end the Outlaws were forced to punt to get out of their end.

At the end of the day, the Outlaws had to settle for a 46-0 loss to the Rebels.

Despite the loss, Orangevlle linebacker, Jordan Payne, said the team

played a good game.

“It was hard fought. We played a good game, it was really chippy out

there but we kept our cool,” Payne

said after the game. “Considering they (the Rebels) dropped down from

Teir 1, we did really well. We moved the ball well when we needed to, but I think it’s back to the drawing board when it comes to offence. On defence we did really well. We stopped their running game a lot better than other teams have. That’s the least amount of points they have scored on anybody. Our cornerbacks really stepped up in this game. They had picks all over the field and lots of knock-downs.”

The Outlaws JV team has one more game on the regular season scheduled.

On Sunday, July 15, they will travel to North Bay to take on the Bull Dogs.

