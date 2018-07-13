A job for the Ford regime

July 13, 2018

A NEWS RELEASE from Dufferin OPP detachment disclosed that in the last week of June its officers laid no fewer than seven charges of “stunt driving” – going more than 50 km/h above a posted speed limit.

To our knowledge, Ontario is the only jurisdiction in North America that has seen fit to have such a law designed to deal with drivers who love to race on public highways.

As we see it, previous Ontario governments chose to have such a law, with its punitive penalties (including a seven-day loss of licence and vehicle impoundment) rather than seeking out the reason for there becing so much racing.

To us, the basic reason is that Ontario has speed laws that are so out of touch with reality that virtually every driver routinely breaks them, particularly when a good paved highway has an urban speed limit of 50 or 60 km/h.

Could the new government not order a review of those laws with recommendations aimed at making them reflect real conditions, not politicians’ response to local residents’ petitions?

