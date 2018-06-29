Winning weekend for Outlaws Bantam / JV teams

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws Bantam and Junior Varsity teams had a winning weekend when they travelled to Beeton to take on the TNT Express at Mel Mitchell Athletic Field on Sunday, June 24.

Bantam

The Bantam division provided one of the most exiting game finishes of the season when the Outlaws and Express played to a 14-14 tie and the game went into overtime to decide the winner.

The Express opened the scoring in the first quarter of Sunday’s game after making it to the two-yard line and scoring on the next play.

O-ville’s Amari Jones caugh a long pass early in the third quarter that brought the Outlaws to the one yard line and set up the offence to open a hole and Joey Santarossa crashed through the line to score and make it a tie game.

The Outlaws took a lead when Santarossa got his second touchdown of the game and Aiden Smith followed up with the two point convert.

Late in the game the game the Express scored to tie the game at 14 with seven minutes left on the clock.

The game went into overtime to decide a winner.

Each team set up on offence at the 25 yard line trying to score with the team getting the advantage taking the win.

After shutting down the Express offence on the second attempt the Outlaws scored to take the game with a 26-20 win.

The Outlaws Bantam team will be back on their home field at Westside Secondary School on Sunday, July 1, to host the North Bay Bull Dogs.

Game time is 12:00 p.m.

Junior Varsity

The Outlaws scored first in Sunday’s

game on a TD from Kane Jacques and a convert kick from Shamsher Hundal.

After giving up a goal to the Express, the Outlaws went ahead on a touchdown from Jacob Hosford, who also scored the extra two points on the next

play.

The Outlaws closed in on the goal line late in the half with Nicholas Orr getting

a TD and Hundal getting the extra point.

The second half saw the Outlaws turn

it up a notch taking a 28-7 lead when Michael Cross ran through the middle to score.

The fourth quarter saw the O-ville team widen the gap on a TD from quarterback Brody Kirkham and another

successful kick by Hundal.

Tyler Jack scored on a late Orangeville drive that saw them starting at the Express ten-yard line.

The game ended when Kirkham thew a long-bomb pass that was caught by Kane Jacques who sprinted for 30 yards to score and end the game with a 42-13 win for the Outlaws.

“The game was really well played on both sides,” summed up Outlaws quarterback Brody Kirkham. “We had good containment on defence, receivers were running their routes. We gelled, this is the best we’ve gelled all season. The defence had really good containment on their quarterback, there was good rush on the passing.”

With a 3-2 record so far, the Outlaws have three regular season games on the schedule and are starting to get ready for the playoffs.

“We’re going to keep gelling as a team and keep passing the ball and running the ball in practice. This was good game just because we got our confidence back up after going down three games,” Kirkham said.

The Outlaws Junior Varsity team will be back in action on Sunday, July 1, at Westside Secondary School when they host the North Bay Bull Dogs.

The kick-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

