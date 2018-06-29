Commentary

Happy Dominion Day?

June 29, 2018   ·   0 Comments

WE WONDER HOW MANY Canadians realize that July 1 wasn’t always called Canada Day, and that in fact until 1982 the date was called Dominion Day, in recognition of the fact the British North America Act of 1867  proclaimed the new country’s name as the Dominion of Canada rather than just the Kingdom of Canada or the United Colony of Canada.

Even today, there are a lot of older Canadians who would like to see the old title return, arguing that calling the date Canada Day is totally unimaginative and akin to the folks south of the border calling July 4 USA Day rather than Independence Day.

The fathers of Confederation likely chose the term because of the prediction in Psalm 78,  “He shall have dominion also from sea to sea, and from the river unto the ends of the earth.”

In fact, although you never see it used, the country’s full title is apparently still the Dominion of Canada.

Whatever the case, all you’re left with today is the decision whether to celebrate it July 1 or next Monday, the official holiday whenever the date falls on a Sunday.

         

