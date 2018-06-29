Whispering Pines Landscaping celebrates 25 years

June 29, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

Whispering Pines Landscaping has celebrated their 25th anniversary by unveiling a new robot mower and a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

The event took place this past Saturday (June 23) at the Hockley Valley Resort. The company is a full-service landscaping design, construction, and maintenance company that works with designers and architects to bring their clients’ ultimate dreams to life. Their mission is to create stunning outdoor environments, and they have served Orangeville, Caledon and the surrounding areas since 1993.

“From humble beginnings it is exciting to see what Whispering Pines Landscaping has accomplished in 25 years,” reflected founder and CEO Greg Wildeboer. “Creating inspired outdoor living spaces has been our passion and remains our mission.”

What started off with just a pickup truck has now grown into a family-run business with 40 employees

“It’s very exciting to see the changes and growth that has happened at Whispering Pines during my years here,” says General Manager Melissa Brouwer. We are so excited to be celebrating this milestone and can’t wait to see what the future holds for us!”

“There’s challenges along the way, but the rewards are far greater,” added Mr. Wildeboer.

The company also marked the anniversary by partnering with Cub Cadet for a green initiative, with the addition of battery-operated robot mowers. Whispering Pines is the first company in Canada to partner with them in offering a robotic lawnmower service. “We’re using technology in ways that most other landscaping companies haven’t even thought about yet,” remarked Mr. Wildeboer.

Leah Brakke, the business’s marketing director, says, “We’ve had so much interest already” in the robot lawnmowers.

Mr. Wildeboer says not only are they using green technology, but are pushing to become paperless through their our custom-built mobile app.

He says that he has seen some unique and interesting places, people, and projects, and ultimately, can’t pick a standout or favourite. “We can do different things and continue to be engaged in the process and be able to also broaden the horizons and allow us to do really unique things as well.”

The firm’s office is on Orangeville’s Commerce Road.

Readers Comments (0)