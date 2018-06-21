Commentary

‘Celebrate Your Awesome’

June 21, 2018   ·   0 Comments

MILL STREET will be the scene Saturday of a unique inaugural event, “Celebrate Your Awesome.”

The brainchild of community members Jim Waddington and Lisa Post, it will be the  first celebration of Pride and diversity to be held in Dufferin County.

Ms. Post, who happens to be in the race for a seat on Orangeville Council, says she can hardly believe the big weekend was finally upon us, advising the Citizen that they started meeting last September and things have just snowballed since then.

“This is something we believe is so important for Orangeville and Dufferin County. The dynamics of our community have changed, so we want to make sure we’re doing something that is inclusive of everybody regardless of race, sexual orientation or culture. We want to create a fun environment and a safe place where people can feel comfortable in their own skin.”

Strikes us as certainly a good reason to celebrate, particularly in an era when such events would be banned in some parts of the world.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

OPSB chair Krakar leaves door open for partnership with Shelburne Police

By Mike Pickford The Orangeville Police Service (OPS) is not currently in negotiations to expand its services into neighbouring municipalities, says Ken Krakar, Orangeville Police ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre holds annual general meeting

By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) held its annual general meeting on Tuesday (June 19) at the Lord Dufferin Centre retirement residence, on ...

Orangeville officially hires eight new full-time firefighters

By Mike Pickford The Town of Orangeville has hired the eight new full-time firefighters that local Fire Chief Ron Morden has stated were needed to ...

Council blogger Lisa Post making renewed bid for election

By Mike Pickford After falling just short of an Orangeville  Council seat in the 2014 municipal election, Orangeville native Lisa Post is excited to make ...