Junior A Northmen strong at mid season

By Brian Lockhart

It’s now the midway mark in the season and the Orangeville Junior A Northmen continue to have a strong season putting a lot of numbers in the points column in the League standings.

The Northmen are currently in the number two spot in the League with a 10-4 record and 20 points.

The Burlington Chiefs continue to lead the standings goings 11-2 so far and are two points ahead of the O-ville team with 22 recorded so far.

The Northmen hosted the Six Nations Arrows on Saturday, June 16, at Tony Rose arena in an evening game that coincided with the Northmen Club’s 40th anniversary celebration day.

The O-ville team dominated the first period taking a three goal lead on goals from Kyle Waters and a pair from Dylan Watson.

The Arrows fought back in the second frame outscoring the Northmen 4-3 for the period but still trailed by four goals heading into the third.

Second period Northmen goals came from Kyle Waters for two, and a powerplay effort from Cam McDonald at the midway mark in the period.

The Six Nations squad managed to tie things up early in the third pair with two goals in the first three minutes.

Orangeville’s Grant Scott got the go ahead goal on a powerplay and that was followed up by Northmen goals from Cam McDonal and Jordan Caskenett with more than half the period left to play.

The Arrows got their final goal late in the period.

Kyle Waters capped the night with two shorthanded goals a minute and a-half apart to give the Northmen an 11-7 win – their tenth of the season.

Behind the Northmen, the Brampton Excelsiors are in third place with 16 points followed by the St. Catharines Athletics with 16 points, and the Whitby Warriors in fifth place with 14 points for the season.

The Junior A Northmen will be back home at Tony Rose arena this Friday (June 22) to host the Whitby Warriors.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

Junior B Northmen

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen have clinched a playoff spot after finishing the season in second place it the Mid West division of the OJBLL with a 13-7 record and 26 points.

They finished eight points behind the Elora Mohaws who won the division taking three losses in 20 games and recording 34 points for the regular season.

Over all the Northmen finished in ninth place in the 25 team League.

The Six Nations Rebels ended the regular season as the top top with an 18-1-1 record and 37 points.

The Northmen finished off the regular season with two huge wins.

On Saturday, June 16, they hammered the Point Edward Pacers 20-3 at Tony Rose arena.

The following day they delivered a 21-3 win over the London Blue Devils in London.

As of press time the playoff schedule had not been announced.

