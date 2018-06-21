Outlaws Varsity host North Bay for sizzling gridiron game

June 21, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws Varsity team hosted the North Bay Bull Dogs in a hard hitting game that saw both teams turning out a good performance on what was one of the hottest days of the year on Sunday, June 17.

It was the first time the two squads had met this season.

With both teams scoring early, the North Bay squad got the edged in the second quarter to take a 28-14 lead.

The Outlaws got on the scoreboard on a touchdown from Luc St. Germain. Barrett Mundell followed up with a successful convert kick for the extra point.

Orangeville got their second goal of the game when Chris Marsh ran it in to score. Mundell kicked for the extra point to bring the Outlaws total to 14.

Late in the half the North Bay team had a couple of successful offense attacks scoring a TD then getting another goal on a passing play with five seconds left in the half.

The second half saw the Bull Dogs accessed a 35 yard penalty after some rough stuff on the field that stopped the game and forced the teams to re-group.

The Outlaws had some success on offence making their way down field, but they just couldn’t get the ball over the goal line.

The O-ville defence put up a solid wall late in the game with stops by Tristan Wagg, Owen Jack, Sebastian Iozzo, David Caldwell, and Torin Borton-McCallum on the defensive line.

Fullback Elgin Cooke got the final Outlaws touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

The Outlaws had to settle for a 63-21 loss to the Bull Dogs.

“Today we came out strong. We didn’t have a hot start to the season like we have in previous years but today we came out hitting hard,” said Outlaws fullback Elgin Cooke.

“Our offence was moving the ball today quite well. We haven’t been putting up the numbers in the

last couple of games that we’d like to so today was a big step forward in our season for offence.”

The O-ville Varsity team will get a second shot at North Bay – they will be travelling there this weekend for their second game in a row.

The Outlaws will take what they learned from Sunday’s game to the next match.

“We all were playing good today. Defence can tighten up the reads on D, offence can tighten up our timing and put some more points on the board,” Cooke said.

The two teams will meet up again in North Bay on Saturday, June 23, at OMISCHL Sports Complex.

The kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)