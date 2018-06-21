Orangeville duo plan to give back after $20m Lotto 6/49 win

By Jasen Obermeyer

David Brown and Emanoil (Mike) Kopoulos of Orangeville are celebrating after winning $20,481,125.50 in the March 21 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Mr. Kopoulos, a metal recycler, checked their ticket following the draw. “I started screaming when I saw our numbers come up,” he said. “I was shaking!”

The father of two decided to surprise his friend of many years with the news of their big win. “I called David and made up a story that he had to come meet me because I had some work for him. When he arrived, I told him that we won and he started screaming!”

“I took a picture of the ticket. I was overwhelmed,” noted Mr. Brown, a self-employed father of three.

When it was determined that Mr. Kopoulos’ sister works for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG), he fit into the definition of an ‘insider win,’ and the prize was put on hold until an investigation was completed.

OLG says 159 lottery prizes of $10,000 or more have been won in Orangeville since the lottery started and the grand total is around $31 million paid out to local residents, this being by far the largest claimed in town.

The winners say they plan to help family and friends, pay off their mortgages, travel and buy new gear for their businesses. They both also plan to pay their win forward by supporting their community and their favourite charities.

“I’d like to help the community where I’ve lived most of my life. I want to give back to those that have supported us, and help out other local small businesses,” explained Mr. Brown.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Broadway in Orangeville.

