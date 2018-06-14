Outlaws have full schedule over the weekend

June 14, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws had a busy weekend playing three games on Sunday, with mixed results for the day.

Varsity

The Outlaws Varsity team travelled to New Tecumseth to take on the TNT Express with a 2:30 p.m. start for the afternoon game.

After the Outlaws came up short on the roster, the game was played with nine players on the field from each team instead of the standard 12. League rules stipulate a team must have 25 players on the bench ready to go or the game reverts to nine-on-nine to avoid unnecessary injuries on the field due to players having to play both offence and defence.

The Express scored early in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.

When the Outlaws went on defence they held the line at the 20 yard then blocked a TNT field goal attempt.

After the turnover the Outlaws couldn’t dig out of a hole and were forced to punt to get out of their end.

TNT managed another goal before the half was over to make it a 12-0 game going into the second half.

The Outlaws put out a good effort to start the second half making some good gains on the field but they couldn’t close in the goal line and were back on defence after the turnover.

The Express made good on a pass attempt and ran for 60 yards to score in the third quarter.

The Outlaws had to settle for a 26-0

loss when the Express made a drive to the 15 yard line then followed up with a TD late in the game.

“It is a totally different game,” said Orangeville defensive back Owen Jack of playing the nine-on-nine game. “That’s what happens when you have a lack of players that show up to our games. We’ve always had a problem like that. It was something different but shouldn’t have hurt us today. It was a good game over all. It was something to build on and we learned. The game in general – there are little tiny things we need to work on. Even though we lost it was a good game.”

Bantam

The Outlaws Bantam team had a good weekend coming out on top with a 14-12 win over the Clarington Knights on their home field at Westside Secondary School, on Sunday, June 10.

The win evens the Outlaws record to 2-2 for the season. After taking losses in their first two games they turned it around to win two in a row.

They are currently in fifth place in the league standings.

The Bantams will have two road games before returning to their home field on Sunday, July 1, to host the North Bay Bull Dogs.

Junior Varsity

The Outlaws Junior Varsity team hosted the Clarington Knights on Sunday (June 10) afternoon at Westside Secondary School.

It was the first time the two teams have met up this season.

The Outlaws played a solid game but had to leave the field wit a 49-25 loss to the visitors.

They are currently in fifth place in the league standings.

The Junior Varsity team will have two road games before returning to Westside on Sunday, July 1, to host the North Bay Bull Dogs.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)