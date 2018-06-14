Junior Bengals battle hard but take weekend losses

June 14, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior Bengals are in the number six spot in the North Dufferin Baseball League standings after a week that saw them take a couple of losses to the Mansfield Cubs.

The Bengals travelled to Mansfield on Wednesday, June 6, to take on the Cubs. It was an O-ville home game but after having problems securing the home diamond the teams made the decision to move the game to Mansfield.

The Bengals had some early success scoring in the first inning then following up with two more runs in the third but were trailing 4-3 at the end of the inning.

From there they were shut-out when the Cubs started scoring and the Bengals just couldn’t finish when they got men on base.

The fifth proved to be difficult when the Cubs loaded the bases and brought in two runs on walks and a third run on a single hit to centre field.

The Cubs finished off the night with a three-run seventh inning to win the game 10-3.

“It felt like we just couldn’t come back. They were always one run ahead,” is how Bengals pitcher Michael Zambito summed up the game. “It felt like they were hitting me hard. I felt like I wasn’t my sharpest tonight. We were grinding for the first few innings and then they took the lead and got ahead – it got out of hand. I thought we were in it, then they started scrapping a few runs and made it an 8-3 ball game. We took ourselves out of the game. As long as we can continue to play an intense seven innings – we’ll be better.”

The Bengals hosted Mansfield on Friday (June 8) at Princess of Wales Park. They played a good game but came up short taking a 7-3 to the Cubs.

The Bengals will return to their home diamond at Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville on Friday, June 15, to host the Orillia royals.

Game time is 8:15 p.m.

