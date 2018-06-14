Commentary

Not just another fundraiser

June 14, 2018   ·   0 Comments

THERE’S AN EVENT tomorrow night at Orangeville District Secondary School that you shouldn’t miss. It’s the Dufferin Relay For Life, the local version of a cross-Canada fundraiser that is a key factor in the battle against cancer.

But even if you can’t make it to the field behind ODSS, you can do your part by searching the Web for Dufferin Relay for Life, a website that allows you to donate to any of the teams participating or to a particular team member.

The local event runs just half as long as once was the case; instead of 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the relay goes from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight.

The Canadian Cancer Society website says the relays have raised more than $25 million and that this year there will be 415 events across Canada. “Relay For Life is a festival-like fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Our events are 6 to 12 hours in length, depending on the location. Each team taking part is asked to have at least one member on the track at all times to symbolize the ongoing fight against cancer.”

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Headwaters hospital joins regional strategic plan for cancer services

By Mike Pickford Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) administrators are anticipating cancer services in Dufferin County will receive a huge shot in the arm after ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected in D-C as PCs record landslide win

By Mike Pickford There were few surprises in Dufferin-Caledon riding last week as long-time Progressive Conservative MPP Sylvia Jones was voted in for a fourth ...

OSAT member Grant Peters seeking a Town Council seat

By Mike Pickford Grant Peters wants to be the face of change he’d like to see in our community. An engineer by trade, Mr. Peters ...

Provincial election a “win-win” for Green Party says Campbell

By Jasen Obermeyer Last Thursday’s  Ontario general election was filled with historic results, both good and bad. In the case of the Green Party, it ...