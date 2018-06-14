Not just another fundraiser

THERE’S AN EVENT tomorrow night at Orangeville District Secondary School that you shouldn’t miss. It’s the Dufferin Relay For Life, the local version of a cross-Canada fundraiser that is a key factor in the battle against cancer.

But even if you can’t make it to the field behind ODSS, you can do your part by searching the Web for Dufferin Relay for Life, a website that allows you to donate to any of the teams participating or to a particular team member.

The local event runs just half as long as once was the case; instead of 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the relay goes from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight.

The Canadian Cancer Society website says the relays have raised more than $25 million and that this year there will be 415 events across Canada. “Relay For Life is a festival-like fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Our events are 6 to 12 hours in length, depending on the location. Each team taking part is asked to have at least one member on the track at all times to symbolize the ongoing fight against cancer.”

