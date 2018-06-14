Compass Run for Food brings in $45,000 for local food banks

By Jasen Obermeyer

The fifth annual Run for Food, hosted by Compass Community Church, surpassed their $40,000 fundraising goal, bringing in $45,000 for food banks and breakfast programs throughout Dufferin County.

Hundreds of runners came out to participate in the annual event last Saturday (June 9). Five- and 10-kilometre runs took participants through the trails of the Island Lake Conservation Area.

“It’s been building, and building each year,” said Bill Barwick, the church’s director of regional ministry. “This is what it’s all about.” Since its launch in 2014, over $100,000 has been raised.

The money will go towards the Shelburne and Orangeville food banks, the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen, as well as breakfast programs at Princess Margaret, Parkinson Centennial, Glenbrook, and Hyland Heights Elementary Schools, and local community garden initiatives.

“That’s what gets our team excited, the runners excited, is the fact that this isn’t about raising money for us, it’s about raising money for a real, genuine need,” added Mr. Barwick.

Heather Hayes, executive director of the Orangeville Food Bank, said the run is a different kind of fundraising, but “one for us that is really appreciated,” and added it is amazing how much was raised. “It’s really supportive for us.”

She said the money they will receive would go towards purchasing fresh and perishable foods, as well as to help pay the building’s rent.

Mr. Barwick described his love for events with the community support, excitement of the volunteers, and support for a worthy cause. “If we didn’t do this, these areas in town where there’s the need, they wouldn’t have this money, and these children and families who need it wouldn’t get it.”

Ms. Hayes explained that as the summer months close in, they see a drop in donations, but unfortunately not in usage. “The money we receive is really beneficial.”

She said she likes the event for being fun and family-oriented. “It’s a really nice way to interact with an organization that supports us so closely.”

Mr. Barwick noted that participants not only help others, but also get physical exercise. “You’re going to have runners who are going to run, because they love running, but when they know they’re helping a great cause then that makes the a whole world of difference.”

