Jr B Northmen win over Elora Mohawks

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen picked up a couple of points with a huage win over the Elora Mohawks on Tuesday (May 29) night at the Alder Street arena.

The Mohawks arrived in town as the number one team in the Mid West division taking only one loss this year after 12 games.

The Northmen stepped up with a solid effort that sent the Elora team packing with their second loss of the season.

The Northmen did a lot of the damage in the first period when they hit the floor with a strong start and opened the scoring when Liam Smith hit the back of the net at just 2:12 into the game.

Jake Dithurbide made it a 2-0 game when he scored just over five minutes later.

Elora got on the scoreboard midway through the period.

Orangeville’s Smith got his second of the game at 16:24 into the period to give the Northmen a 3-1 lead going into the second frame.

Mitchell Bernier and Grayson Houghton scored two second period goals to extend the Orangeville lead to 5-1.

The Mohawks it the mark on a powerplay.

Northmen, Jeremy Searle scored with two seconds remaining in the period to make it a 6-2 O-ville game with one period left to play.

The Elora defence shut down the Northmen for the third period allowing no Orangeville goals, but the Northmen also did a decent job on defence allowing two Mohawk goals but keeping them away to take the game with a 6-4 win.

The win improves the Northmen record to 8-4 for the season.

The Northmen will be on the road for a game against the Guelph Regals on Friday, June 1.

They return to the Alder Street arena on Sunday, June 3, to host the Wallaceburg Red Devils.

Game time is 3:00 p.m.

