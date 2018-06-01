Orangeville Outlaws host three games in home opener

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws Football Club are back in action for the 2018 summer ball season.

The Club hosted three games on their home field at Westside Secondary School on Sunday, May 27.

Bantam

The Outlaws Bantam squad kicked off the day with a game against the Toronto Jets.

The Bantams lost their first game of the season in Woodstock, but returned to their home field at Westside looking like a solid well oiled machine.

Orangeville scored early in the game on a TD from Joey Santarossa to lead by six.

Lucas Snowdon followed up with a second Orangeville TD to give the Outlaws a 12-0 lead at the half.

Santarossa got his second goal of the game in the third quarter and followed up with a two point convert.

The Jets got on the scoreboard with a TD in the third quarter and continued to press the O-ville defence in an effort to get back into the game and even the score.

The O-ville defensive held tough late in the game but allowed another Toronto goal in the fourth quarter.

Orangeville had success late in the quarter with a touchdown from Garrin Wekakuar and a successful two-point convert.

The Outlaws left the field with a 28-14 win.

The Bantams will return to their home field on Sunday, June 10, to host the Clarington Knights.

The kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Junior Varsity

The Orangeville Junior Varsity team had a 1:00 p.m. kick off against the Toronto Jets.

It was the O-ville team’s first outing of the year after getting ready for the season with some pre-season training.

The JV squad played a stellar game starting with a 65 yard run for a touchdown by Aidan Murray.

From three the Orangeville team kept up the pressure on offence and played successful defensive posturing that gave them a 30-16 win in their first game of the season.

The JV’s will be on the road this week for a June1, game against Niagara.

They will return to the field at Westside for a game against the Clarington Knights on Sunday, June 10.

Game time is 1:00 p.m.

Varsity

The Orangeville Varsity team welcomed the Beckwith Irish who came down from the Ottawa area for the 3:00 p.m. game.

The Outlaws played a solid game but couldn’t score and had to settle for a single TD and a one-point kick for the game.

The left the field with a 30-7 loss to the Irish.

