Northmen Field Lacrosse teams at Provincial championships

May 25, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The Orangeville Sanderson Sports Northmen Field Lacrosse teams were in Brampton on May 19-20 for the Ontario Provincial Championships.

The U11-1 Northmen took their regular season 7-1 record and #2 Provincial ranking into the championships with something to prove. Orangeville left no doubt that they were the province’s elite running through the round robin defeating Oshawa 11-3, Clarington 11-2 and Oakville 12-6, before defeating Milton 11-3 in the semi-finals and finishing their dominating weekend with a convincing 10-2 win over Whitby to claim the Provincial A Championship.

The U15 Northmen also came into the weekend as the number two ranked team with a 7-1 record and continued their excellent teamwork finishing first in the round robin with wins over Oshawa 12-8, Clarington 13-10 and Toronto Beaches 10-7.

Orangeville faced upstart St Catharines in the semi finals, losing a tough 11-10 decision.

Orangeville’s U17 team came in ranked seventh out of 8 teams, but put together an exceptional weekend, defeating #3 Brampton 5-2, #5 Whitby 7-5 before losing 6-3 to #1 ranked Oakville.

This put them in the semi finals against #2 Mississauga and they battled to a tough 8-6 loss.

The Northmen U13-1 finished the regular season with an impressive fifth place provincial ranking.

After losing 8-3 to Whitby, they delivered a complete game 15-5 victory over Halton Hills and lost a tight 7-6 game giving the championship winning Oshawa team their toughest game of the weekend.

The U13-2 Northmen had a great round robin, defeating Kitchener/Waterloo2 7-2, Toronto Beaches2 4-2 and Barrie2 6-2.

Their only blemish was a 7-1 loss to eventual provincial champion, Innisfil1.

Orangeville’s U11-2 were a very young, inexperienced team and developed well throughout the season and competed well on the weekend, Facing the number one teams from Barrie and Hamilton, losing 9-4 and 11-2 respectively but won a great game 7-6 over Milton2,

The two U9 teams completed their seasons in the development league on Saturday in Guelph.

The U9-1 Northmen played in the top level with a very small bench and put together a 5-4 record before being placed in the top group for the final day.

They lost 9-1 to the league dominating team from Whitby, a 10-7 loss to London and 6-4 to Oshawa.

The U9-2 was made up mostly of 7 year olds and developed very well against teams primarily 8 year olds. Despite coming in with a 1-8 record, they had a great weekend losing 9-4 to Oakville2, 7-6 to Uxbridge1 before winning 15-6 over Mimico 1.

         

