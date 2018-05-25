Annual yard sale at Staples supports Special Olympics athletes in Dufferin

May 25, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There were a lot of treasures available last Saturday during the annual yard sale in support of the Dufferin Special Olympics.

The sale was held in the parking lot of Staples in Orangeville. Several of the athletes made an appearance at the sale and enthusiastically welcomed visitors who were not only looking for a bargain, they were there to support the Special Olympics.

“We support over 100 athletes,” explained community coordinator Kim Cozzolino. “We do this every year. It’s one of our biggest fundraisers. We played music and we had the athletes here when we have the yard sale going on. It’s to raise money for the athlete’s sports and events through the year. We were here at 6:30 in the morning to get ready.”

The Special Olympics supports and helps athletes take part in a wide variety of sports, including basketball, curling, bocci ball, soccer, swimming, track and field, and even snow shoeing.

“The Special Olympics are for those with developmental disabilities. This helps us reduce the cost of playing sports. They are ages from eight and there is no top age limit. We fall under the umbrella of Special Olympics Ontario, which falls under the umbrella of Special Olympics Canada – we are a world-wide organization. And this is a local chapter. All the funds raised here at the yard sale come to our local club,” Ms. Cozzolino explained.

The yard sale was held at Staples as they are a corporate sponsor of the Special Olympics.

Staples was holding its own fundraiser in the store called ‘Give it to Me, Share a Dream.’

The store is holding a fundraiser in the store to raise funds for the provincial Special Olympics organization.

Donations are received through the year by the Special Olympics team then brought to the parking lot of the annual yard sale.

Readers Comments (0)