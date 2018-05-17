How do they get here?

By Brian Lockhart

The cost of the stream of so-called refugees walking across our borders, suitcases in hand, and hands out, is is not only costing millions of dollars, it has created some unsettling questions that have not been answered.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s famous quote, “To those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength,” as it turns out was just another blast of hot air coming the the PM’s office on Parliament Hill.

That question now should be, “What have you done for them lately?”

The City of Toronto has now budgeted $65 million to handle ‘refugees’ because Ottawa’s answer to the question “what do we do with these people crossing the border in Quebec?”, was “send them to Ontario and let them pay for them.”

Toronto can’t handle either the cost or the sudden influx of people with nowhere to live and is now asking for Ottawa to kick in their share – after all, they caused this mess.

A refugee is by definition a displaced person. That includes people who have to leave their homes due to war, persecution, or similar circumstances that make fleeing the area the only option.

The last I checked, those crossing our border on foot are walking over from the United States. The U.S. is not at war, and not persecuting anyone and these people have not been driven from their homes at the point of a gun.

Many of those people crossing at the Quebec border had jobs in the U.S. that they voluntarily gave up.

The second question is why are those people in charge of the border not doing the job as applied elsewhere at other border crossings? There’s no doubt they have given direction to follow, but who gave the order not to stop people walking across the border illegally? The RCMP are claiming all asylum seekers and checked to make sure they have no criminal background.

Prior to this recent influx, crossing the U.S. / Canada border at a place other than a proper border crossing was illegal. People get caught doing this all the time and the normal procedure is immediate arrest. Just ask the people each year who try to cross the border at Niagara Falls by hiding inside a freight train box car and end up in the Erie County jail.

Anyone flying into the country or crossing by automobile must present a valid passport, answer questions about their intentions, and declare certain goods. If the people manning the border that day think something is suspicious, you may be denied entry and sent home. That suspicion could be raised by something as minor as finding a foreign lima bean in your pocket or by winking uncontrollably because you accidentally squirted grapefruit juice in your eye at breakfast. It all depends who is on duty that day.

But if the same guy arrives on foot on a dirt path between a group of trees next to a dumpster, the police wait for them and show them were to go. If they apply the same standards as those who arrive by air, the outcome would be a lot different.

And now the big question. Who is behind this? Which agency or group is organizing this mass exodus?

I was born and raised in Canada, and yet if someone approached me and asked where the closest illegal foot path border crossing was, I would have no clue at all.

Yet these so called refugees all seem to know of one footpath on a remote part of the Quebec / New York border.

The U.S. is a huge country. These people do not all live in a small town in upstate New York within an easy drive to this border crossing. They come from all over the country, and yet all seem to know about this one lonely gravel road. This is no accident and it isn’t the result of one guy figuring it out and passing it along via text message to 10,000 of his closest friends who are also looking for a place to cross.

This is without a doubt, an organized event, and no one is claiming responsibility, yet someone is pushing the buttons and handing out the maps.

People displaced due to war or other circumstance is one thing, but declaring people to be ‘refugees’ who are already settled in the U.S. makes a mockery of both the immigration system and of those people who want to immigrate via proper channels.

That $65 million the City of Toronto needs to spend is only a small portion of the total we as taxpayers are shelling out.

I can think of a couple of local hospitals, some homeless veterans, and a few other institutions who would benefit greatly from a cut of that money.

However, under this current government, as always, Canadian citizens come last.

