Giants open season with a win

May 17, 2018

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Giants started off the season with a 2-1 win over the Barrie Angels at Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville on Monday (May 13) night.

The O-ville team took an early lead scoring a single run in the first inning.

From there, the two teams battled in a game that saw good defensive posting on both side that kept the score low and not a whole lot of action between bases.

The Giants scored again in the third. With men on first on second, Ian Maciver hit a drive to centre that brought in a single run to put the Giants up by two.

The Angels made it on the scoreboard in the fifth with a man on second and a hit to centre that allowed the base runner to make it home.

The final two innings went by quickly with not a lot of action and the game ended with the win for the Giants.

Carson Burns was on the mound for the duration for Orangeville getting 14 strike-outs for the game.

“I think we’ve got all the guys except for one back this year,” coach Nathan Drury said of the team’s 2018 line-up. “We’ve added two additions that were with us previously. The chemistry is getting a lot better for sure. We have 21 guys. There are about five who aren’t there so much due to work and kids. We have 16 guys that come to every game.”

Considering it was the first game of the season the squad looked well practiced in Monday’s game.

“Our defence was great. We didn’t make any errors and usually you’re bobbling a couple of balls. Everyone made their outs, made their plays. Carson (Burns) did a great job on the mound. On offence, I think left guys on second or third in three or four innings. We definitely had our chances. Throughout the season we’ll make those hits – make the bats work.”

It’s only the first week of ball season so it’s way to early to see how things are shaping up in the League.

The North Dufferin Baseball League has 14 teams in the senior division this season.

The Giants have five road games ahead on the schedule.

They will return to their home diamond at Princess of Wales Park on Sunday, June 3, to host the Ivy Rangers.

Game time is 1:00 p.m.

