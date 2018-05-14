Commentary

Wanted: a three-lane design

May 14, 2018   ·   0 Comments

FIRST STREET, Orangeville’s busiest north-south artery, currently has four lanes between Fifth Avenue and Hansen Boulevard, and left turn lanes at the signalized Elizabeth/Second Avenue intersection, but just two lanes between that latter intersection and Fead Street.

Those who use the road regularly have surely come to realize that the Town needs to make it safer, even if it’s not necessary to widen it to four lanes all the way from Broadway to Highway 10.

What we see as badly needed is a three-lane design similar to that found on Hansen, and not just because it would reduce delays caused by drivers attempting to make left turns to businesses or side streets.

As we see it, the absence of a centre turning lane also makes it difficult and dangerous for anyone trying to make a left turn on to First Street, particularly during normal business hours.

One thing the street doesn’t need is bike lanes, and not just because it’s too narrow. Second Street stands as a far better candidate because of the relative absence of steep hills and the presence of much less vehicular traffic.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival wins reprieve from Town’s new park fees

By Mike Pickford The Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival will receive a second shot to the arm from the Town of Orangeville after Council this ...

Town’s former fire chief “represents change” in upcoming election

By Mike Pickford Andy MacIntosh is adamant that he represents the sort of change he’d like to see in our community. Sitting down with the ...

Hugely popular Headwaters goes Hollywood a massive success for hospital

By Mike Pickford It has been another record-breaking year for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) as the dust begins to settle on their spectacular ...

Local Liberal candidate ready to fight for region at Queen’s Park

By Constance Scrafield Bob Gordanier, Liberal Candidate for Dufferin-Caledon in the June 7 provincial election, has opened a campaign office at 308 Broadway, Orangeville, in ...