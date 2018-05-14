Wanted: a three-lane design

FIRST STREET, Orangeville’s busiest north-south artery, currently has four lanes between Fifth Avenue and Hansen Boulevard, and left turn lanes at the signalized Elizabeth/Second Avenue intersection, but just two lanes between that latter intersection and Fead Street.

Those who use the road regularly have surely come to realize that the Town needs to make it safer, even if it’s not necessary to widen it to four lanes all the way from Broadway to Highway 10.

What we see as badly needed is a three-lane design similar to that found on Hansen, and not just because it would reduce delays caused by drivers attempting to make left turns to businesses or side streets.

As we see it, the absence of a centre turning lane also makes it difficult and dangerous for anyone trying to make a left turn on to First Street, particularly during normal business hours.

One thing the street doesn’t need is bike lanes, and not just because it’s too narrow. Second Street stands as a far better candidate because of the relative absence of steep hills and the presence of much less vehicular traffic.

