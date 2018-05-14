General News

Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church dedicates new accessibility project

May 14, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

For those with a disability, getting to church has been made a whole lot easier at Tweedsmuir Memorial Presbyterian Church in Orangeville.

The church has completed a new accessibility project with the main feature being an elevator that goes from the lower level to the sanctuary level in the building. There is also a new accessible washroom on the main floor.

Completion of the project was celebrated during a special dedication after Sunday’s regular church service.

A lot of planning went into the project, which took four months to complete with initial construction starting in August of 2017.

The concept was originally brought forward by organizer Ron Mikulik, a church elder and Chair of the Tweedsmuir Accessibility Committee.

“The idea was brought up in 2014. My son was disabled, so this is near and dear to my heart,” Mr. Mikulik explained. “When you greet the congregation a lot of them are older and struggling to get up the stares. So I said it was time to put an elevator in. I got the approval to get the funds for a preliminary drawing and a quote, then a re-quote as we drew closer. We did some painting and some fine tuning.”

Mr. Mikulik pointed out that the requirements for the elevator included that it must be able to accommodate a casket during a funeral service at the church.

Several local dignitaries joined the congregations during the dedication ceremony.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival wins reprieve from Town’s new park fees

By Mike Pickford The Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival will receive a second shot to the arm from the Town of Orangeville after Council this ...

Town’s former fire chief “represents change” in upcoming election

By Mike Pickford Andy MacIntosh is adamant that he represents the sort of change he’d like to see in our community. Sitting down with the ...

Hugely popular Headwaters goes Hollywood a massive success for hospital

By Mike Pickford It has been another record-breaking year for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) as the dust begins to settle on their spectacular ...

Local Liberal candidate ready to fight for region at Queen’s Park

By Constance Scrafield Bob Gordanier, Liberal Candidate for Dufferin-Caledon in the June 7 provincial election, has opened a campaign office at 308 Broadway, Orangeville, in ...