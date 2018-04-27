Toms Martial Arts owner faces additional sexual assault charge

April 27, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A new charge of sexual exploitation has been added to the list of charges brought against Michael Toms, owner of Toms Martial Arts in Orangeville.

Mr. Toms was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual exploitation, in January after a complaint was made to Orangeville police.

He was charged with an additional count of sexual assault on February 13, when a second complainant came forward.

The original charges stem from incidents said to have happened in 2011 when the alleged victim was 15 years old.

The second set of charges also involved an alleged victim who was 15 at the time of an incident said to have occurred in 2003.

“This is one charge that was an additional charge regarding the second victim,” said Orangeville Police Service spokesman Const. Scott Davis. “There are no new victims and no new allegations. The allegations are the same.”

The additional charge has to do with laws in place regarding the age of an alleged victim at the time of the offence.

Even where laws have been changed, the charge relates to laws in effect at the time of the offence.

Mr. Toms is scheduled to make an appearance at Orangeville court on May 28.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

