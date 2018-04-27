Second Orangeville and Area Job Fair coming next week

By Mike Pickford

Local job seekers have been put on notice as the Town of Orangeville gets ready to host its second Orangeville and Area Job Fair next Wednesday (May 2).

Following the success of its inaugural event in late 2016, Orangeville’s Economic Development office has been hard at work in recent months coming up with ideas to make this year’s offering bigger and better. Working on this event alongside several regional partners, such as the Dufferin Board of Trade, the County of Dufferin, Waterloo Wellington Dufferin Workforce Planning Board and Georgian College Career and Employment Community Services, the Town feels it has come up with the perfect recipe to help inform local residents about all the opportunities that exist in our community.

“The success of our first job fair demonstrated that there are excellent employment opportunities available right here in our community,” says Ruth Phillips, Manager of Economic Development for the Town of Orangeville. “Area businesses are very interested in finding qualified local candidates for their openings.”

She added, “We look forward to providing this opportunity to job seekers and employers to connect.”

The first Orangeville and Area Job Fair took place on November 8, 2016 and featured 26 local businesses. More than 440 people attended the event, held at Orangeville Best Western Plus Inn & Suites. Looking back on that event, Ms. Phillips noted there was a “strong representation from the manufacturing sector”, with other businesses representing the retail, hospitality, finance, social services, business processing and real estate industries also present.

This year more than 30 Dufferin area employers will be on hand, with the majority recruiting for permanent full-time and part-time positions. Among the companies participating are KTH Parts Industries Inc., Roto-Mill Inc., IMBC Blowmolding Inc., Rochling Engineering Plastics Ltd., Ice River Springs, Saputo Dairy Products Canada, Orangeville Home Hardware Building Centre, Vintage Hotels, Royal LePage RCR Realty and Investors Group.

Adecco Group, Power Personnel Employment Agency and Think Pro will also be on hand to showcase the wide range of job opportunities available locally. A full list of participating employers can be found at orangevillebusiness.ca/events.

“These businesses have growth and expansion opportunities, but need staff to fulfill their workplace development needs,” Mrs. Phillips told the Citizen ahead of the inaugural job fair. “Our Dufferin-area businesses want to hire qualified, local candidates and by working closer to home, our residents can enjoy a more positive quality of life.”

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring resumes highlighting their skills and credentials.

The event takes place once again at the Orangeville Best Western Plus Inn & Suites from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

