Georgian College campus welcomes visitors for spring open house

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville campus of Georgian College hosted an open house last Saturday, April 21, to allow students and parents to see what the school is all about.

The Centennial Road campus offers several programs, and prospective students turned out to see if the campus was a suitable match for them and their future career plans.

With several programs available, the campus holds an open house twice each year – once in the fall then again in spring for students graduating high school and trying to decide where to continue their education come September.

“The open house happens twice each year,” said campus manager Brenda Burman. “This is our spring open house. This is the busiest one because of the number of programs that we have that start in September of each year. Some of the students that come in are already confirmed (as students) and they just want to come in and have a tour of the campus and meet some of the staff and faculty.”

Most of the students who attend Georgian are from within a one-hour drive of the campus.

While many students are from Orangeville, the campus also draws a lot students from Peel Region, Brampton, Newmarket, and the surrounding area.

“Each campus has its niche programs. For this campus it’s the School of Health Wellness and Science. It’s our practical nursing program and our personal support worker program. And our school business and management, office administration, office administration help and bookkeeping. Those are the students we see,” Ms. Burman explained.

“We have student ambassadors here today. They are students that are currently in one of those programs. Students want to hear from other students and they host the tours. They introduce them to the different staff – student advising, front desk, academic officers, faculty, and program coordinators that they will see on campus when they start.”

Arriving visitors are given information about the programs and given a tour of the facility.

They also receive information about available financial aid programs for students in Ontario.

“There’s a lot available for students when it comes to scholarships, bursaries, and tuition grants. That’s important for students to know. We answer any questions about what their course might look like as a student on a weekly basis and the workload,” Ms. Burman explained.

The Orangeville Campus of Georgian College has about 185 full-time students and 460 students registered in part-time studies.

