Community Watch Program coming to town

April 27, 2018 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Police Service (OPS) has established a relationship with Community Safety Partners of Ontario to build a Community Watch Program for the Town of Orangeville.

The purpose of the program is to engage community participation in building a safer community and strengthening the relationship between the OPS and the citizens of Orangeville. The program will see interested members of the public come together forming a committee to help promote awareness and participation in monitoring and reporting crime or suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.

“The goal of the program is to reduce the opportunity for crime to occur,” said Chief Wayne Kalinski. “Having a dedicated team of citizens being actively involved in our community allows all of us to work together to promote a safer community and meet that goal.”

“We are pleased to work with the Orangeville Police Service to establish a program of this kind in Orangeville”, explained Sue Snider, of Community Safety Partners. “We value the great relationship with the Orangeville Police and working on this initiative together is another example of our partnership”.

Readers Comments (0)