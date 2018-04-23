Headwaters Racquet Club hosts annual open squash tournament

April 23, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The courts were filled with players from the novice level right up to experienced highly skilled competitors at the 2018 Headwaters Open squash tournament at the Headwaters Racquet Club.

The event has become so popular it got underway a day early this year with the first games being played on Thursday (April 12) night before moving into a full day schedule on Saturday and finals taking place on Sunday.

Players from as far away as Ottawa and North Bay made the trek to Orangeville to take their place on the court.

Being an open tournament, any player who wanted to come out was welcome.

Each players was guaranteed three matches in the competition with winners moving ahead for the next round.

To keep it competitive, players were placed in one of five divisions based on skill level.

“Most of the players today are from the GTA. From our club we have 34 playing,” said club squash pro Leah Desbarres. “These are all amateurs so they’re playing for prizes. Everyone is guaranteed three matches so they get plenty of squash. It’s a draw. If you keep winning you stay in the draw. If you lose you got to the consolations. If you lose again, you’re done – you’re drinking beer for the rest of the weekend. We started Thursday night. We had ten matches on Thursday with people who were fairly close. Last night (Friday) we were very busy. We were here until almost midnight.”

The divisions are categorized from A level to E level, with E being the most inexperienced players and A level the more experienced competitors.

Players select the category that they should be slotted into.

Points achieved in other tournaments in Ontario are applied to this tournament as well, and will contribute to an Ontario ranking.

While games were underway, other players lined the viewing area next to the squash courts to cheer on friends who were on the courts.

“Squash is a super social sport,” Leah explained. “We make friends with each other. There’s a calender. Squash Ontario has a website with every tournament that’s being played at any club across the province.”

Squash is played on a court surrounded by four walls and delivers a good workout for players who are active through an entire match.

Readers Comments (0)