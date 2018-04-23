Elites U15 girls win silver at Provincial championships

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Elites U15 girls volleyball team competed in the Ontario Provincial Volleyball Championships at RIM Park in Waterloo on April 6-8.

The three day event had 140 teams from across the province competing to determine the provincial champion. The Elites team started the tournament strong and finished their first day with three wins and no losses after defeating teams from Orillia, Prescott and Kemptville.

On day two they defeated the number one ranked team from Niagara and qualified for the playoffs on Sunday (Apr. 8).

Their first game of the playoffs was a thrilling, emotional game against the team from Prescott that they defeated on day one.

After losing the first set the Elites defeated their opponents 18-16 in the third set in a match that was one of the most exciting of the tournament.

In the semi-final the Elites were matched up against a team from Oakville.

Once again the Elites lost the opening set but were able to finish off their opponent in the third set with a 15-10 win with strong performance from setter, Ella Gillingham and middles, Katrina Bowden and Julia Kee.

In the gold medal game the Elites faced a strong team from Chatham.

After two tough and emotional games earlier in the day the team lost the first set 25-11.

The Elites fought back hard in the second set but were eventually defeated 25-20, and were awarded the silver medal.

After the loss, coach Dave Raney said, “I’m so proud of this team and what they accomplished this weekend. They played like champions from the first serve of the tournament and the players, coaches, family and friends who were cheering for us will remember this for a long time.”

The team’s Award of Excellence for their most valuable player during the tournament was awarded to Grace MacDonald.

