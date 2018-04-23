Westside hosts junior badminton championship

April 23, 2018 · 0 Comments

Westside Secondary School hosted the district 4 junior badminton championship on Thursday, April 12.

Competing players from the district gathered to vie for a chance to move on to the next level in regional competition.

Nine high schools had teams in the District 4 and 10 competition this year.

After preliminary games the juniors met for the finals at Westside.

Distric 4 senior badminton championships were held at Centre Duffering District High School in Shelburne on Wednesday, April 11.

District 10 junior championships were held at Centre Wellington District High School on Wednesday, Aprill 11.

The senior championships will be held in Kitchener on Thursday, April 19.

Four Westside junior students came out on top doubles competition. Brady Hasson, Chris Origlieri, Bailey Isnor-Huber, and Nolan Shapcott will move on to the next level of competition.

Readers Comments (0)