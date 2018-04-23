Trio sought after armed robbery at First Street store in Orangeville

April 23, 2018

Orangeville Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at a First Street convenience store.

Three black males entered First Street Variety, located at 7 First Street, which had just opened for business. They approached the counter and demanded the contents of the sole occupant, a female employee, one of the trio brandishing a firearm. The burglars made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, but their direction and means of travel are unknown.

The three suspects are described as male, black, all wearing black clothing.

Police are continuing their investigation and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau would like to hear from anyone who has information to assist with the investigation.

Anyone having further information with regards to this incident is asked to call the Orangeville Police Service at 519-941-2522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

