Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones endorsed by GreenPAC group for her environmental leadership

April 13, 2018

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER

GreenPAC, a non-partisan group seeking to support environmental leadership of candidates from all political parties, has endorsed Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones’ candidacy in the June 7 provincial election. An expert panel selected the endorsed candidates. Ms. Jones is one of seven endorsed candidates from all major parties in Ontario and the lone Progressive Conservative on the list, which includes three Liberals, two New Democrats and Green Party leader Mike Schreiner. “I am proud to be a positive voice for the environment in the Progressive Conservative Party and in Dufferin-Caledon. I would like to thank GreenPAC for recognizing my work supporting environmental causes.” said Ms. Jones. “I believe that this endorsement shows my commitment to working with residents in Dufferin-Caledon, local municipalities, community organizations and my fellow Members of Provincial Parliament to create positive change.” Sabrina Bowman, executive director of GreenPAC, says Mr. Jones has consistently brought forward environmental legislation, including bills on Ontarian’s right to know about sewage in local waterways, and a bill to promote recycling. “In 2016, she co-sponsored a bill with Liberal MPP and GreenPAC endorsee Arthur Potts (Beaches-East York) to promote local farming and craft cider production. In 2017, she co-sponsored the Organic Products Act with New Democrat MPP and GreenPAC endorsee Peter Tabuns (Toronto-Danforth), to establish a provincial organic standard and expand the market for organic food.” GreenPAC has been endorsing candidates since the 2015 federal election. This is the first time they have endorsed in Ontario. Ms. Bowman explained that their endorsements are based on the leadership records of the endorsees, not on campaign promises. “As a result, MPP Jones’ demonstrated leadership on is essential to ensuring the environment is considered both within her own Progressive Conservative party, and in the provincial legislature as a whole, as it indicates she is willing and ready to take action on the environment.” The other endorsees: Jessica Bell (NDP, University-Rosedale), founding executive director of the transit advocacy organization TTCRiders, who previously worked as an organizer on sustainable, healthy food systems, and on Indigenous rights and endangered forests; Arthur Potts (L, Beaches-East York), a sitting MPP and strong proponent of carbon cap-and-trade and pollinator protection who amassed a 30-year track record in clean energy and waste reduction before he entered the provincial legislature; Nathalie Des Rosiers (L, Ottawa-Vanier), a sitting MPP and former dean of the common law section of the University of Ottawa Faculty of Law who previously spent 13 years on the Environmental Appeal Board of Ontario. She served as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy before entering Cabinet in January as Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. Mike Schreiner (Guelph), leader of the Green Party of Ontario, who’s worked as a tireless advocate on carbon pricing, hydraulic fracturing (fracking), neonicotinoid pesticides, water protection, and organic foods; Shelley Carroll (Liberal candidate in the new riding of Don Valley North), is a city councillor since 2003 who oversaw development of a new solid waste diversion plan for Toronto, and promoted conservation and renewable energy during her four years on the Toronto Hydro board; To learn more about GreenPAC and their selection process, and to pledge a donation, visit their website at www.greenpac.ca.

