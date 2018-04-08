Orangeville Tennis Club launches Kraken Squad

April 8, 2018

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tennis Club has unveiled a Junior Program which includes after school lessons as well as six weeks of summer camps.

Tennis Professional Association member and program director Michael Soden credits the OTC Board of Directors for making a significant contribution in both new equipment and court time to foster the development of the program.

“We’re a not for profit community club. The level of investment in our program by our Board demonstrates the desire to introduce a new generation of players to the wonderful game of tennis. Tennis is one of the few sports that can be played socially and competitively by all ages,” states Soden.

Included in the program are $10 after school classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays in May and June, as well as afternoon summer camps in July and August running from 12:30-3:30pm daily.

Nicole and Braeden Fitzpatrick, members of the Orangeville Championship A Interclub team will also be on the courts instructing the students.

“It’s really amazing how this has come full circle,” says Rosalie Fitzpatrick, mother of Braeden and Nicole. “Braeden and Nicole’s first summer tennis camp was at OTC and that’s where they fell in love with the game of tennis, thanks to the positive energy of coaches like JoAnn Pilkey and Deb Fumerton.”

“If parents have ever thought about introducing their kids to the game of tennis it just doesn’t get any better than this,” according to Soden. “The coaches will bring an enormous amount of energy to the courts everyday, and for $10 per class, with a low student/coach ratio, it simply is going to be one the best investments that parents will make for their kids. Even if your kids already have a sport that they specialize in tennis will develop a multitude of skills that will improve their skill level across the board.”

The classes and camps will be capped at a maximum of 15 participants so spots are limited. Early registration will take place this Saturday and Sunday April 7-9 at the Alder Recreation Centre from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The Kraken Squad is available for ages 6+ and suited for both absolute beginners all the way up to tournament players. “Braeden and Nicole are two of the best players in the Dufferin/Caledon region, so there’s going to be a lot of skills that we’re going to pass on to our students. The emphasis will be on fun and hitting a ton of balls and we can’t wait to get started” says Soden.

“For those who can’t make it to Alder for early registration this weekend the Orangeville Tennis Club’s annual registration day is Saturday April 28. The courts will be open, free assessments will be available and there will be a free BBQ as well. There are house leagues and a ladder divided into skill levels, Interclub competitive leagues, lots of social doubles throughout the weekly schedule, clinics, tournaments and more. There are programs for everyone, regardless of age or skill level,” says executive member Mary Philp.

For more information on all OTC programs visit https://www.orangevilletennisclub.ca and https://www.facebook.com/kraken.squad.3

