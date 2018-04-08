Siskins win North Conference title

April 8, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Stayner Siskins will go to the OHA Schmalz Cup provincial semi-final round after dispatching the Mount Forest Patriots in five games to win the North Conference championship on Thursday (Mar. 29).

The Siskins have been a dominant force this season finishing in first place in the Carruthers Division of the PJHL then winning the championship in five games over the Alliston Hornets in the final.

That set up the North Conference final against the Patriots who won the Pollock Division championship over the Wingham Ironmen in four games.

The Siskins blasted into the Conference final with a 9-4 win over Mount Forest in the opening game on March 22.

Game two of the series had the Stayner squad leading 2-0 after a 4-3 win on March 24.

Game three ended with a 5-3 Stayner win and Siskins fans were hoping to see the series end in Mount Forest on March 27, but the Patriots kept the series alive with a 6-4 win in game four.

The series was over on March 29, when the Siskins left the ice with a 5-2 win in game five in Stayner that ended the Patriots season and will move the Siskins on to the semi-final round.

The Siskins will be up against the Lakefield Chiefs – winner of the East Conference championship.

The Chiefs ended the regular season in first place in the East Orr Division with a 34–7-1 record.

They won their quarter-final division series in four games, then went on to win the division over the Port Perry Mojacks.

The Chiefs claimed the East Conference finals over the Port Hope Panthers in seven games.

The winner of the Stayner / Lakefield series will go on to play in the provincial Schmalz Cup championship. In other series, winners of the South and West conference championships will play off for their chance to go to the Schmalz Cup final.

The Ayr Centennials are the defending Schmalz Cup champions however they have already been eliminated this season after losing in the semi-final round of the divisional playoffs.

This is the farthest the Siskins have ever gone in the playoffs and it is their showing in provincial playoffs.

