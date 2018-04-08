Commentary

Sweet 16 and best ever?

April 8, 2018   ·   0 Comments

THE LINE-UP FOR THE 16th annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival looks pretty impressive, and provides us with warm thoughts on another April day that belongs in January

The line-up revealed last Thursday (March 29) at the Mill Creek Pub sees the festival running from Friday, June 1st to the 3rd. It will feature more than 90 acts on three stages, and have over 200 local musicians playing in the festival.

“This festival has become a signature event for Orangeville and the Dufferin region and we would like to thank all our partners, sponsors and funders for their tremendous support,” John Leitch, festival president told those present.

The festival will kick off in classy form on June 1 at 5:00 p.m. with the Blues Cruise, which features over 300 classic cars and 10 bands on Broadway.

In its 16-year history the festival has really put Orangeville on the map, and the only negative thing this year is the apparent absence of the jazz run on Credit Valley Explorer, the tour train that seems to have vanished into the night despite having every trip it ran sold out.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner outlines platform in Orangeville visit

By Mike Pickford Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, made Orangeville the final stop on his week-long, province-wide tour last week, telling ...

Dufferin County mourns the loss of former warden, Melancthon Mayor Bill Hill

By Jasen Obermeyer Dufferin County is mourning the loss of one of its former wardens and Melancthon Mayor, Bill Hill, after a brief battle with ...

Provincial candidates largely negative on Liberal government’s 2018 budget

By Mike Pickford In a dramatic, yet not altogether shocking, turn of events, the Liberal government last week completed something of a political U-turn, unveiling ...

THE CANADIAN REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION this week announced that home sales in June declined to a seven-year low, down 11.4 percent from this time last year. An Orangeville realtor says the drop off is a direct result of the provincial government announcing earlier this year that they would be taking measures to try and slow down the market in Toronto.

Realtors see Orangeville’s market stabilizing in near future

By Jasen Obermeyer Semis? Fully detached? Condos? Townhouses? Whatever you’re interested in, be on the look out, as Orangeville realtors predict the market in the ...