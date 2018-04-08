Sweet 16 and best ever?

THE LINE-UP FOR THE 16th annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival looks pretty impressive, and provides us with warm thoughts on another April day that belongs in January

The line-up revealed last Thursday (March 29) at the Mill Creek Pub sees the festival running from Friday, June 1st to the 3rd. It will feature more than 90 acts on three stages, and have over 200 local musicians playing in the festival.

“This festival has become a signature event for Orangeville and the Dufferin region and we would like to thank all our partners, sponsors and funders for their tremendous support,” John Leitch, festival president told those present.

The festival will kick off in classy form on June 1 at 5:00 p.m. with the Blues Cruise, which features over 300 classic cars and 10 bands on Broadway.

In its 16-year history the festival has really put Orangeville on the map, and the only negative thing this year is the apparent absence of the jazz run on Credit Valley Explorer, the tour train that seems to have vanished into the night despite having every trip it ran sold out.

