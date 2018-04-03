Honeywood Juveniles trailing in final series

April 3, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Honeywood Norduffs will have to win this coming Saturday if they want to keep their championship hopes alive in their series against the Wainfleet Wild.

The Norduffs took a 3-1 loss on the road in Wainfleet on Sunday (Mar. 25) in game four of the series. The series got underway on Saturday, March 17, and game one ended in a 4-4 tie, giving each team a single point for the effort.

The series moved to Wainfleet the following day and the Wild took the lead in the series with a narrow 2-1 win. It was all tied up after game three in Honeywood. At the end of the first period the game was tied on a goal from Ben Ardis. The Norduffs got the tie breaker late in the third period when centre Jesse Plantt took the feed across the front of the net and hit the top corner to score. The Honeywood team kept the Wild out of the Norduffs zone for the win to even the series.

“That was a very good game. It was tough, a bit of a nail biter out there but the boys pulled through and we played a heck of a game,” Honeywood centre Jesse Plantt summed up. “I think the boys, they figured out if they didn’t talk to much to the ref we would come out on top,” he said, referencing a couple of ejections from the prior game. “We’re prepared to go down there and do the same thing we did today – play hard and crash the net. The goals aren’t going to be pretty goals. They’re going to be dirty goals the whole series.”

Honeywood coach Ethan England said he thought his team played a solid game.

“I thought we back-checked a lot better than our last couple of games. We did a bit of a line change and it worked out for us. The last game there was a lot of chirping. Today the guys did a good job of keeping their mouths shut.”

Saturday’s loss in Wainfleet means the Wild now have five points – one away from winning the series.

The Norduffs can keep alive with a win this weekend.

Game five of the series will get underway in Honeywood on Saturday, March 31, with a 4:00 p.m. start.

If necessary, game six will take place in Wainfleet the following day, Sunday, April 1, at 1:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)