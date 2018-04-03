Commentary

Not much of a race!

April 3, 2018   ·   0 Comments

SYLVIA JONES must be smiling more than usual these days.

For some reason, her party’s canvassers are already phoning residents of her Dufferin-Caledon riding seeking support for her in the June 7 provincial election.

And if there was any doubt as to the inevitability of her winning another term at Queen’s Park, polls show her Progressive Conservatives leading the governing Liberals province-wide by about 20 percentage points, with about 47 per cent of respondents saying they plan to vote PC.

And as if that weren’t enough, the stage seems to be set for a six-way race in Dufferin-Caledon.

Although the New Democrats haven’t announced a candidate, they’ll certainly have one, and in addition to Liberal Bob Gordanier three others are in the race –  the Green Party’s Laura Campbell, the Trillium party’s Andrew Nowell and now even a Libertarian candidate, Jeff Harris.

Seems the other five parties are determined to make ours the safest Tory seat in the province.

         

