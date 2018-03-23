Sports

Honeywood Juveniles battling through OMHA championship

March 23, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Honeywood Juvenile Norduff team is trailing the Wainfleet Wild after the the start of their OMHA championship

series but there is still a lot of hockey to be played.

The series got underway at Honeywood arena on Saturday, March 17, with a huge number of supporters in the stands.

The Wild got the opening goal in Saturday’s game – the only goal of the first period.

It was a tie game when Honeywood’s Stephen Falls scored with 8:16 on the clock in the second period.

Fourteen seconds later the Wild scored to take a 2-1 lead.

It took just 14 more seconds for the Honeywood team to get back in the game when Kyle Johnson hit the back of the Wainfleet net to make it a 2-2 game.

Back on the ice for the third period, both teams stepped it up a notch to see who could come out on top.

The Wild at a minute into the third, but Honeywood again tied it up on a goal from Austen Hamilton.

Hamilton got his second of the game with 3:27 left on the clock, but again it was a short lived lead when the Wild scored the tie goal with just ten seconds remaining.

A regulation overtime period saw neither team able to score and they had to settle for a 4-4 tie and each team getting a single point to start the series.

“It was a good game. We kept it simple, dumped it in,” said Honeywood coach Ethan England. “We had the high guy cover their high guy. They really tried to a stretch pass on us and we covered that well. We kept it simple, lots of shots and went for the rebound. We were a missing line. We have three guys off.”

Game two of the series took place in Wainfleet the following day (Sun. Mar. 18) and ended with a 2-1 loss for the Honeywood team.

The series will resume this weekend with game three taking place a the North Dufferin Community Centre on Saturday, March 24, at 5:00 p.m.

Game four will be in Wainfleet the following day, Sunday, March, 25, with a 2:00 p.m. start.

         

