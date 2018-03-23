Honeywood Juveniles battling through OMHA championship

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Honeywood Juvenile Norduff team is trailing the Wainfleet Wild after the the start of their OMHA championship

series but there is still a lot of hockey to be played.

The series got underway at Honeywood arena on Saturday, March 17, with a huge number of supporters in the stands.

The Wild got the opening goal in Saturday’s game – the only goal of the first period.

It was a tie game when Honeywood’s Stephen Falls scored with 8:16 on the clock in the second period.

Fourteen seconds later the Wild scored to take a 2-1 lead.

It took just 14 more seconds for the Honeywood team to get back in the game when Kyle Johnson hit the back of the Wainfleet net to make it a 2-2 game.

Back on the ice for the third period, both teams stepped it up a notch to see who could come out on top.

The Wild at a minute into the third, but Honeywood again tied it up on a goal from Austen Hamilton.

Hamilton got his second of the game with 3:27 left on the clock, but again it was a short lived lead when the Wild scored the tie goal with just ten seconds remaining.

A regulation overtime period saw neither team able to score and they had to settle for a 4-4 tie and each team getting a single point to start the series.

“It was a good game. We kept it simple, dumped it in,” said Honeywood coach Ethan England. “We had the high guy cover their high guy. They really tried to a stretch pass on us and we covered that well. We kept it simple, lots of shots and went for the rebound. We were a missing line. We have three guys off.”

Game two of the series took place in Wainfleet the following day (Sun. Mar. 18) and ended with a 2-1 loss for the Honeywood team.

The series will resume this weekend with game three taking place a the North Dufferin Community Centre on Saturday, March 24, at 5:00 p.m.

Game four will be in Wainfleet the following day, Sunday, March, 25, with a 2:00 p.m. start.

