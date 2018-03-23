Siskins claim Junior C title

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Stayner Siskins will go on to compete for the Provincial Schmaltz Cup after winning the PJHL Carruthers Division championship on Thursday (Mar. 15) in Stayner over the Alliston Hornets.

The championship series went five games. The Siskins came to home ice on Thursday with a 3-1 series advantage.

The final game was tied at three going into the third period and ended with the Stayner squad notching three goals to take the lead and win the game 6-3 and claim the championship.

The Siskins were a dominate force in the League this season ending the regular season with a 40-2 record and finishing in first place.

The Hornets ended the season in second place with a 31-11 record including one overtime loss.

The Siskins were the one team that the Alliston squad could not beat during regular season action.

The Alliston team knocked out the Schomberg Cougars in the first round of playoffs in a series that went four

games.

In the semi-final, they dispatched the Caledon Golden Hawks in six games to earn the right to advance to the championship round.

The Siskins eliminated the Orillia Terries in the quarter-final in four games then knocked out the Penetang Kings in six games in the semi-final round.

The Championship series got underway on March 8, with the Siskins taking game one, 4-1.

Game two had the series tied when the Hornets left with a 4-2 win on home ice.

Game three was a disappointment for Hornets fans when the Alliston squad gave up a 4-1 lead in the second period to allow five Stayner goals that ended the game 6-4 and gave the Siskins the edge in the series.

Game four had the Hornets behind the eight-ball after taking a 3-2 loss in overtime when the Siskins tied the game after putting an extra attacker on the ice and scoring with nine seconds left on the clock, then scoring the winner at 4:47 into the OT period.

The Siskins will now go on to the Provincial playoffs to vie for the Schmalz Cup against the Mount Forest Patriots.

