Jr A Flyers done for the season

March 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It was a short lived playoff run for the Orangeville Junior A Flyers.

The Flyers were up against the Toronto Patriots in the first round of the OJHL playoffs and four games later they were done for the season.

The Flyers were out-gunned by the Patriots scoring only one goal in the entire series and giving up 25 goals over the four games.

Finishing in third place in the West Division of the OJHL, the Flyers ended the regular season with a 22-31-1 record including six overtime losses and managed to put 51 points on the record.

They managed to squeeze into the playoffs as the bottom seed and finished in the number 15 spot over all in the 22 team League.

In the quarter-final the O-ville squad faced the first place Toronto Patriots – a team that had a strong run this year and ended the regular season with a 40-11-3 record including 3 overtime losses and 86 points.

The series got off to bad start for the Orangeville team when they gave up a 7-1 loss in game one on March 1.

From there it went downhill and the Flyers just couldn’t do anything against the Toronto team.

Game two was a 6-0 shut-out. Game three was again a shut-out when the Patriots managed to score eight unanswered goals.

The final came on Friday (Mar. 9) in a game that saw the third shut-out of the series when the Patriots left the ice with a 4-0 win to take the win and send the Flyers packing.

For the record books, O-ville defenceman, Hudson Lambert, finished the season as the top points earner for the team with 54. That includes 12 goals and 42 assists for the year.

Forward, Vincent Bonaiuto, finished the year with 49 points and was the team’s top goal scorer with 21 to his credit.

Bonaiuto also had 28 assists for the season.

Goalie Eric Doner played 21 games for the squad and had a respectable 2.44 GAA for the season.

The League will now go into the semi-final round for the conference title.

The Patriots will be up against the winner of the Oakville Blades / Toronto Jr Canadiens series. Okaville is currently leading 3-2 with game six being scheduled for Mar. 13, after press time.

The Georgetown Raiders will meet the North York Rangers in their semi-final match.

The Raiders dispatched the Buffalo Jr. Sabres in four games in their quarter-final round.

