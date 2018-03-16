Stayner leading Alliston in Junior C final

March 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It was a disappointing end for Hornets fans at Monday (Mar. 12) night’s game between the Alliston Hornets and the Stayner Siskins in game four of their best-of-seven series for the North Conference championship of the PJHL. After playing to a 1-1 tie late into the third period, Alliston’s Ryan McReynolds got the tie breaker with 2:14 left on the clock and it looked like the series was going to be tied up.

Stayner got the deal breaker when they put six attackers on the ice and JD Falconer scored with just nine seconds remaining to force the game into overtime.

Stayner defenceman, Austin Fischer, scored at 4:47 into the OT period to take the game and the Siskins went ahead 3-1 in the series.

The loss means the Hornets will have to win in Stayner on Thursday (Mar. 15) night to stay alive.

The series got underway on Thursday, March 8, and ended with a 4-1 win for Stayner in game one. It was tied up the following night when the Hornets came out on top with a 4-2 win in game two on home ice. It was the first time this year the Alliston team had come out with a win over the Siskins.

“I think we deserved to win that game. We dominated the whole game except for the last five minutes of the second period where we let it slide a bit,” said Hornets forward Ryan Sallows after the win. “We battled back and got the win.”

The Hornets scored first in the game when Will Ferguson scored at 5:13 into the game. The return to Stayner for game three on Sunday (Mar.11) saw the Hornets leading 4-1 midway in the second period. From there it was all down hill for the Alliston team when the Siksins scored four – two on power plays – to come back and win the game 6-4.

The series will be back in Stayner on Thursday (Mar.15) night for game five. If the Siskins win the season will be over. If the Hornets come out on top to keep it alive the teams will return to Alliston on Friday (Mar. 16) night for game six.

Readers Comments (0)