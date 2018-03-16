A better definition needed?

THIS WEEK being March Break, the Ontario Provincial Police are focussing on the problem of distractive driving.

In view of the number of deaths currently attributed to drivers’ inattention, this is surely a good thing.

However, we do have a problem with something found in the news release explaining the campaign. After citing statistics on road deaths, including the 692 killed on OPP-patrolled highways since Ontario’s law against distractive driving took effect in 2009, the release stated:

“Drivers who endanger others because of any distraction, including hand-held and hands-free devices, may still be charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act or even dangerous driving under the Criminal Code.”

Our understanding of the law was that it targeted texting and any other use of a cell phone or other hand-held device, but not hands-free systems designed to allow the driver to have both hands on the wheel while talking as well as using voice commands to place calls.

Is this also now deemed a form of distracted driving?

