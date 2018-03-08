ODSS Bears end season with OT loss to CWDH

By Brian Lockhart

Sometimes you’ve just got to let the game play through.

It was a disappointing tripping penalty during four-on-four overtime that ultimately cost the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears the game during their District 4 / 10 hockey championship match-up against Centre Wellington District High School in Fergus on Thursday, March 1.

After playing to a 2-2 tie at the end of the third period the teams returned for a five minute overtime period.

A play behind the Wellington net resulted in a penalty being accessed against the Bears and left them with a man short with less than two minutes left on the clock.

A shot from the side deflected off a player’s skate and into the net for a Centre Wellington win.

The Centre Wellington team finished first in the District with ODSS close behind so the final was going to be a tough game between two talented teams.

The first period saw the Bears dominate the ice for most of the frame keeping Centre Wellington in their own zone for much of the play.

Centre Wellington was first to score on a shot from the outside that hit the crossbar and dropped into the Bears net.

It was a tie game when Bears forward

Kyle Waters score with 3:17 remaining in the period.

Waters got his second of the game early in the second period to give the ODSS squad the lead.

With just over minute remaining the Centre Wellington team tied it up.

After a scoreless third period the teams returned for a four-on-four OT period to determine the championship.

The tripping call left the Bears short with time running out and Centre Wellington scored to win the District championship and will now head off to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.

“The game went pretty good. It was just one bad bounce and that was our season,” summed up Bears goalie Mason Kameka. “In the first period there was lots of big hits and lots of speed. Unfortunately I wasn’t expecting that one from the point and we were down one. I wish I had that one back. In the second period we came back pretty strong. We went into the intermission expecting them to come out flying and they did, but we brought it to them at the end of the third.”

Coach Justin Davis said it was a tough loss but the Bears success over the previous years means fans expect the ODSS squad to do well in the playoffs.

“We came out kind of slow in the third period. We had a good first period and an alright second, we stopped moving our feet in the third,” Davis said. “We’ve won five of the past ten so I think our season is judged on if we win the championship or not. We don’t have a lot of seasons were they say we ‘made the semis so that’s good.’ Four-three, puck off our own skate on our own net on a powerplay – it was a pass across ice and it went off a skate. It was a disappointment.”

The Bears went 7-2 for the regular season before knocking out Centennial Collegiate in the quarter-final then dispatching Erin District in the semi-final to earn the right to go to the District final.

