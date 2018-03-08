Junior A Flyers trailing 3-0 in series with Toronto Patriots

By Brian Lockhart

It hasn’t been a pretty start for the Orangeville Junior A Flyers in their quarter-final series against the Toronto Patriots in the South West Conference playoffs of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The Flyers are trailing 2-0 after two games.

The Patriots came to the series as the number one team in the League with 86 points and a 40-11-8 record – eight points ahead of the second place Aurora tigers and the Georgetown Raiders.

Orangeville finished the season in third place in the West Division with 51 points and a 22-31-1 record including six overtime losses for the year and just managed to secure a berth in the playoffs as the bottom seed finishing seven points ahead of Burlington.

Game one of the quarter-final got underway at Westwood arena in Toronto on Thursday, March 1.

After giving up a single in the first period, Orangeville defenceman Ryan Magee scored the only Flyers goal of the game at 1:10 into the second period.

From there the Patriots took over scoring three in the second period and finishing the night with three more in the third to take the game 7-1 and start off with a lead in the series.

Game two of the series returned to Orangeville on Saturday (Mar. 3) night at the Alder Street arena.

At the end of the first period the Patriots were leading 4-0 after making good on four of 17 shots on net for the frame.

Toronto scored two more in the second period.

The third saw no scoring and the Toronto team left he ice with a 6-0 shut-out over the Flyers.

Game three of the series got underway on Toronto home ice on Tuesday (Mar. 6) and again the Flyers were shut out of the scoring.

The Patriots came out strong in the first scoring three goals and stopping the Flyers from getting on the scoreboard.

The second period was even worse when the Toronto squad managed to score four more unanswered goals.

The finished off the night with one more in the third period to end the game 8-0 and take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Game four of the series will be in Orangeville on Friday, March 9, with a 7:30 p.m. start.

In other South West Conference quarter-final series, the Georgetown Raiders eliminated the St. Michaels Buzzers in a match that was over in four games.

The North York Rangers dispatched the Buffalo Jr. Sabres in four straight.

The Toronto Jr Canadiens are leading the Oakville Blades 2-1 in their series.

