Junior C championship gets underway

March 8, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The battle for the Carruthers Division of the PJHL championship will be fought on the ice between the Alliston Hornets and the Stayner Siskins.

This the second year the two squads have met in the final series with the Hornets coming out on top last season.

Two hometown Shelburne men will be on the ice when the series gets underway.

Alliston Hornets defenceman, Matt Taylor, is playing his final season in Junior hockey after playing four seasons with the Hornets.

Hornets forward, Isaac Fazackerley, played 23 regular season games with the Alliston squad this season scoring 12 goals and getting five assists.

He has played nine playoff games netting three goals in the opening series.

The Hornets wrapped up their semi-final series against the Caledon Golden Hawks on Saturday (Mar. 3) night on Caledon home ice with a 4-1 win in a series that took six games.

The Stayner Siskins come to the final after finishing in first place in the regular season.

In a series surprise they lost game one of their semi-final against the Penetang Kings.

After winning three in a row, the Siskins gave up game five to the Kings.

The Siskins finished it off on Friday (Mar. 2) with a 3-1 game to win the series.

The Hornets will have to step it up a notch in the final.

During regular season play they lost every game they played against the Stayner team.

The Alliston squad finished the regular season in second place with a 31-11 record.

Readers Comments (0)