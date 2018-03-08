Syrup festival time again

March 8, 2018 · 0 Comments

EDITORIAL

MARCH BREAK has become the favourite time for maple syrup festivals, and this year the weather seems to be co-operating, with sap flowing well at Island Lake Conservation Area during last week’s mild spell.

A check with Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) confirms that its annual Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival will open this Saturday at Terra Cotta Conservation Area in Caledon and run daily 9:30 a.m.-S p.m. next week and weekends until April 8 (the weekend after Easter).

Locally, the Island Lake festival will run three days – Friday of next week, March 16, and the following two Saturdays, March 17 and 24 – between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

The invitation on CVC’s website confirms that there’ll be lots to do at either site. “Say goodbye to winter and hello to spring now that the snow has melted and the sap is flowing! Enjoy live entertainment, demonstrations, face painting, wagon rides and axe throwing. There will be games, music, wood carving and more. Indulge in maple-inspired treats, a hot beverage by the fire and hot pancakes dripping with sweet golden syrup.”

Readers Comments (0)