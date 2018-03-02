Westside Thunder junior boys at District final

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior boys basketball team went to the District 4 championship on Tuesday, February 20, to take on the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals at the Royals home court in Shelburne.

The Thunder made it to the final game after finishing the regular season in second place then dispatching Wellington Heights Secondary School in the semi-final round of playoffs.

Westside took an early lead in the final game going ahead 20-18 at the half.

Both squads were turning out a full effort on the court with the Centre Dufferin team gaining an edge in the third quarter and moving ahead by six points.

Trailing 39-33 to start the fourth quarter the Thunder closed the gap to two points on successful hoops and some good defensive posturing but the Centre Dufferin got some momentum going and started to pull away late in the game.

The last couple of minutes was an all out battle on the court but when the final buzzer sounded the Center Dufferin team came on out on top with a 57-46 win and the District 4 title.

“I think we played the way we should have. Some of the guys on the other team looked like they were asleep to start the game but they turned it around in the second half,” said Thunder coach Rob Marchildon. “Our game plan was to keep them out and force them to shoot which we did for the most part. We had a few lapses defensively in terms of rebounding. We turned the ball over against their press a few times that we shouldn’t have. Small little things – they did right we didn’t.”

The Westside team finished the regular season with a 5-3 record scoring 442 points in the eight games and allowing 372 against.

The Centre Dufferin team earned the right to continue on at the regional level and compete in CWOSSA.

