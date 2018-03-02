Bears hockey team going to District final

March 2, 2018

By Brian Lockhart

A 5-2 win over Erin District High School in their District 4 / 10 semi-final will send the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears hockey team to the District Championship.

The semi-final got underway at Tony Rose arena on Thursday, February 22, in front of a huge crowd of supporters.

The Bears took an early lead going ahead 2-1 in the first period.

The second period saw a lot of back and forth play down the ice with the Erin team trying to tie the game.

ODSS was ahead by two on a nice play that had a pass across the net and a shot to the top that made it a 3-1 game with one period left to play.

The game ended with two more Bears goals in the final period for a 5-2 win and the right to advance to the District final.

Bears goals came from Kyler Waters with a hattrick for the game, Dakota Zarudny for two, and single from Jake Quinlan.

“Once we get a good start we’re good, everyone gets going,” said Bears coach Justin Davis after Thursday’s game. “In the big games they played well all year. I thought we did a really good job. Our top line was on for four or five goals and they dominated when they were on. That’s what we need”

Bears forward, Dakota Zarudny said he thought the squad played a good game for the full three periods.

“We came out good and we were on top of them for most of the game. We had the momentum after that third goal and we went from there.”

The team will have a few days off before heading to the final but they will get a practice in before they head to the championship.

“We’ll have a practice on Monday. Not everyone plays outside of here so we want to keep the guys fresh,” Zarudny said.

The Bears will be up against Centre Wellington District High School in the championship game.

Centre Wellington finished first in the regular season standings and is undefeated for the season.

The two squads met once this year and that game ended with a 3-2 win for Centre Wellington over the Bears.

The District championship was slated to get underway on Thursday, March 1, in Fergus with game results not available at press time.

