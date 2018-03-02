General News

Steve Paikin presents at annual Industry Luncheon

March 2, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mike Pickford

More than 180 business leaders from across Dufferin County made their way to the Best Western Plus Orangeville last Thursday (Feb. 22) to take part in the region’s annual Industry Luncheon.

Presented in partnership by the Dufferin Board of Trade, Greater Dufferin Home Builders’ Association and the Rotary Club of Orangeville, the event saw Steve Paikin, host of TVO’s ‘The Agenda’, speak to those in attendance about key themes from his latest book – Bill Davis, Nation Builder and Not So Bland After All.

In his keynote presentation, Mr. Paikin connected important political events in Ontario’s history with today’s politics at Queen’s Park, while also speaking to Mr. Davis’ important role as one of the most influential politicians in Ontario’s history. The 18th Premier of Ontario, Mr. Davis served for 14 years from 1971 to 1985, and is recognized for his forward-thinking ideas and for helping to shape Ontario as we know it today.

“Mr. Paikin brought his in-depth knowledge and personal experiences from the era to life in this highly engaging presentation,” said Henry Jansen, Chair of the Industry Luncheon Committee. “Mr. Paikin connected untold stories from an important time in our Province’s history, with Bill Davis as the central figure, to today’s modern provincial politics.”

Immediately following the keynote speech, the floor was opened to questions from the audience, which Mr. Jansen said led to a “healthy discussion.”

         

