Bears advance to District 4/10 semi-final

February 27, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It didn’t take the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boys hockey team very long to set the tone of the game in their quarter-final match against Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute at Tony Rose arena on Friday, February 16.

At the end of the first period the Bears were leading 4-0.

After that big opening they let up in the second scoring no goals and allowing the Guelph team to get one on the scoreboard. The second period saw lots of end to end play with the Guelph team putting in an effort to get back into the game.

Returning for the final period the Bears again put on the pressure to end the game and scored four more to leave the ice with an 8-1 win.

The Bears will now advance to the semi-final round.

Bears goals came from Owen Buckley, Jake Quinlan, Andrew Whitton, Kyle Waters for two, and Dakota Zarudny who got a hattrick for the game.

“That’s the one thing we haven’t been able to do,” said coach Justin Davis about the Bears’ strong start in the first period. “We play these teams and let them hang around and we win 3-2 or 4-3. The early goal (in the semi-final) in the first period kind of sunk them. That’s something we’ve done in the past, we just haven’t been able to do it this year. We’ve done well in tournaments and in do-or-die games. When their back’s against the wall they step it up – hopefully that continues.”

The semi-final round got underway this week with results not available at press time.

The Bears face Erin District High School in that round.

The other semi-final game will be a match-up between Bishop Macdonnel

and Centre Wellington.

Bishop Macdonnel knocked out Norwell District Secondary School in thier quarter-final.

Centre Wellington dispatched Centennial Collegiate in thier quarter-final game.

The winners of the two semi-final games will meet for the District 4/10 championship game on Tuesday, February 27.

The location for the championship game has not yet been determined.

