Commentary

Metrolinx should get involved

February 27, 2018   ·   0 Comments

EDITORIAL

THE PENDING LOSS of Cando Rail Services Ltd. as operator of the Orangeville-Brampton Railway and its popular Credit Valley Explorer tour train must not mean the end of local rail service.

Although Cando has served notice that it plans to stop providing freight service as of June 30 and apparently has no plan to continue running the Explorer, it is apparently trying to assist Orangeville in searching for another short-line operator and a spokesperson says that if that fails, “we’re willing to stay on if we have to.”

It strikes us that there are several options that should be available. One would be for the Town to become the owner-operator, but that would require the purchase of a locomotive as well as the hiring of some staff.

Far preferable would be an agreement with Metrolinx that would see the line sold to GO Transit and the long-awaited restoration of some limited passenger service that would give  area commuters a means of avoiding GTA gridlocks.

Although there’s obviously not a need for GO Transit’s double-decker trains, we see plenty of potential for self-propelled rail diesel cars of the sort CP Rail once used on the line.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Report outlines 3-year plan to boost awareness of aboriginal heritage

By Mike Pickford A week on from the release of its long-awaited aboriginal needs assessment report and the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) is ...

Stacey Daub celebrates 1st anniversary at HHCC

By Mike Pickford Having recently celebrated her first anniversary in the community, Stacey Daub believes she has finally found a home here in the Headwaters ...

OPP search for missing three-year-old boy after car submerged in Grand River

By Brian Lockhart Crews are searching the Grand River south of Waldemar near Grand Valley for a missing child after a minivan driven by the ...

Dufferin County councillors’ 2017 salaries disclosed to public

By Jasen Obermeyer Dufferin County’s politicians were paid $286,438 in 2017, according to a staff report released last week. For the average homeowner in the ...